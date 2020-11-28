NEW HYDE PARK, New York – On Nov. 11, Parker Jewish Institute here hosted a virtual Diwali celebration for its residents and their families.
This year’s celebration featured devotional songs, music and dance. Diyas, or small lamps, and tasty treats added to the festivities.
Spiritual and motivational speeches were given by Narinder Kapoor and Madhu Kumar. Devotional songs were performed by Vijay Shah, Anil Dua and Jyoti Gupta. Dances were performed by Siddhi Vaishnav and poetry was shared by Anju Sharma, Sushma Malhotra and Shalini Bansal.
“It is always wonderful to celebrate Diwali and other important festivals,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, president and CEO of Parker Institute. “Our online celebration is one more way that Parker brings people together, from our residents and patients, as well as families and staff.”
Parker’s specialized Indian Cultural Unit is the first of its kind, serving older Indian Americans in Nassau and Queens counties. It is staffed by Indian physicians and nursing staff who are fluent in Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi, among others.
The unit is adorned with Indian-inspired artwork and décor. Activities and entertainment include music, TV, movies, newspapers and religious services so that patients remain connected to their traditional lifestyle in a healing environment, stated a press release.
