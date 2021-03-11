Jenifer Rajkumar, who recently won election into the New York State Assembly in the 38th Legislative District, March 1 announced she has been named to a handful of committees for the 2021-2022 session.
In an email to her supporters, Rajkumar said she was assigned committee roles in the Judiciary, Veterans’ Affairs, Small Business, Consumer Affairs & Protection, and Aging committees.
“Now that I am in office, I am in a stronger position than ever to fight for low-cost, affordable health care for all, educational opportunities for our children, improved public transportation, and so much more,” she wrote. “I can now focus on standing up to corrupt government, fighting for our neighborhoods, and building a better Queens.”
The new Indian American assemblymember said that additionally, she has been appointed chair of the subcommittee on Diversity in Law.
“As someone who has worked throughout my career committed to diversity and equal rights in our legal system, I am honored to continue these commitments as the chair of this new and important subcommittee,” she wrote.
“As chair of this committee, I will work to ensure access to justice for minority voices in our courtrooms, on diversity in the judiciary, and on creating a pipeline of young, diverse leaders in the state’s legal system,” she added.
