In a well-attended March 10 Zoom meeting, New York State Democratic chair Jay Jacobs (above) assured the Indian American community that the S2727 bill misrepresenting the Swastika as a symbol of hate is not moving forward. A Hindu community leader, Uma Mysorekar, said that the Swastika has been a sacred symbol in the Vedic tradition for many millennia, and that its “negative connotation in the western world, especially in the U.S., is because of Hitler.” (photo provided)