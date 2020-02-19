The campaign of Democratic candidate for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District seat Dr. Hiral Tipirneni Feb. 10 announced that the candidate has been endorsed by the NewDem Action Fund.
“I'm honored to have the endorsement of the NewDem Action Fund. This incredible group of leaders works hard every day to bring astute, implementable solutions to the problems Americans face,” Tipirneni said in a statement. “I am proud to have their partnership in bringing a voice of integrity and effective, strong leadership to our district,” the Indian American added.
The NewDem Action Fund is a group of 103 members of Congress who help elect democrats to Congress who can help develop a positive policy agenda and message, a news release said.
In 2018 they supported 32 of 40 Congressional candidates who flipped seats blue. Arizona Representatives Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O'Halleran, and Greg Stanton are members, it said.
"NewDems stand for fresh approaches, bold ideas, and meaningful progress,” said Indian American Congressman Ami Bera, chair of the NewDem Action Fund. “Hiral has committed to that same approach and has what it takes to win in this competitive district. We look forward to standing side by side through 2020 and beyond.”
Tipirneni’s campaign has previously earned the endorsements of eight labor groups representing over 42,100 Arizona workers, Emily’s List, End Citizens United, League of Conservation Voters, NARAL, Planned Parenthood, 314 Action, ASPIRE PAC, Brady Campaign to end Gun Violence, Arizona Congressmembers Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran, and nine members of the Arizona legislature.
Tipirneni has dedicated her career to improving health care in her community, first as an emergency room physician serving the Phoenix area. After losing her mother and nephew to cancer, she directed her passion and problem-solving skills to evaluating and directing funding for cutting-edge cancer-research.
She now leads teams of researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer, and childhood leukemia.
The candidate and her family immigrated to this county to pursue the American dream. She and her husband Dr. Kishore Tipirneni chose to build their life in the Valley, where they have lived for more than two decades and raised their three children.
Tipirneni is running in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Congressman David Schweikert, who is under investigation over allegations that he misspent official funds and received illegal campaign contributions.
