On May 29, Marvel’s latest offering, “Magnificent Ms. Marvel #3,” is going to hit the stands.
As fans already know, “Ms. Marvel” is Kamala Khan, Marvel’s Pakistani American Muslim superheroine, who lives in Jersey City.
Written by Saladin Ahmed, with art by Minkyu Jung and a cover by Eduard Petrovich, in the 25-page comic book, a group of aliens are sure that Ms. Marvel is the chosen one they’ve been waiting for. But is she? “Something seems fishy with these aliens, and to get to the bottom of it, Kamala will embark on her first big space adventure,” said Marvel, adding, “You’ll never guess who she’s bringing along as backup!”
Meanwhile, Marvel Universe’s Asian superheroes are debuting in its latest tie-in miniseries, ‘War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1.”
Written by Greg Pak, with art by Gang-Hyuk Lim and a cover by Billy Tan, “War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1” unites new and classic heroes to kick off the four-issue, “War of the Realms,” tie-in series.
And going by the official description of this series, Khan could have a role in it.
Featuring the Marvel Comics debut of the superheroes called Wave, Aero, and Sword Master, the story sees Amadeus Cho reassemble his “protectors” to save the world from incineration, said Marvel in its description of the series, adding, “Cho has successfully led a ragtag team of heroes to defend the Earth from an alien invasion in the past, but can he do it again this time? Shang-Chi, Silk, and Jimmy Woo quickly join Brawn in the fight...but where is Kamala Khan? Meanwhile, new heroes Crescent, Io, and Luna Snow are making their own entrance into the Marvel Universe, so how will they impact the global conflict?”
The five-part comic book series will be available this August.
