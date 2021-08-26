A newly married bride from Bihar, India, alleged she was kept as a virtual slave, and tortured and raped by her husband in the U.S. “This is the dirty secret of our community: women who are completely at the mercy of their abusive husbands, and have little or no support to leave him,” Puneet Ahluwalia, Indian American executive director of the South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation, told India-West. (photo courtesy of Narika)