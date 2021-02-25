The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feb. 16 announced the latest group of early career researchers as Sloan Research Fellows with many Indian Americans across the country part of the 128 named.
Fellows are recognized in more than a handful of categories, including chemistry, computational and evolutionary molecular biology, computer science, earth systems science, economics, mathematics, neuroscience, and physics.
Among the 2021 Fellows named in the chemistry category were Karthish Manthiram of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In computer science, Cornell University’s Rachit Agarwal, Smita Krishnaswamy of Yale University, and Ravi Netravalli of UCLA were named Fellows.
Bhaswar B. Bhattacharya of the University of Pennsylvania was named a Fellow in the mathematics category.
In the neuroscience category, Rishidev Chaudhuri of U.C. Davis, and Swathi Yadlapalli of the University of Michigan were named Fellows.
No Indian Americans were named Fellows in the computational and evolutionary molecular biology, earth systems science, economics, and physics categories.
The 128 early-career scholars represent the most promising scientific researchers working, the foundation said.
Their achievements and potential place them among the next generation of scientific leaders in the U.S. and Canada. Winners receive $75,000, which may be spent over a two-year term on any expense supportive of their research, it said.
Awarded annually since 1955, the fellowships honor extraordinary U.S. and Canadian researchers whose creativity, innovation, and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of scientific leaders, according to the foundation news release.
“A Sloan Research Fellow is a rising star, plain and simple,” Adam F. Falk, president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, said in a statement. “To receive a Fellowship is to be told by the scientific community that your achievements as a young scholar are already driving the research frontier.”
A Sloan Research Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards available to young researchers, in part because so many past Fellows have gone on to become towering figures in the history of science, it said.
Fellows from the 2021 cohort are drawn from a diverse range of 58 institutions across the U.S. and Canada, from large public university systems, to Ivy League institutions, to small liberal arts colleges.
