The founder of neighborhood social networking service Nextdoor, Nirav Tolia, is looking for new neighbors, having put his San Francisco-based mansion up for sale.
The Indian American entrepreneur is asking for $25 million on his listing for the Italian Renaissance-style home in the San Francisco neighborhood of Pacific Heights, according to the Los Angeles Times.
That’s more than triple the $7 million he paid for it in 2011, records show, according to the report.
The dramatic price hike comes after an ambitious remodel that Tolia oversaw during his stay, introducing chic modern style while keeping some original details in place, it said.
Tucked behind a 150-pound iron gate, the five-level home boasts a crisp façade that’s about 49 feet wide, the LA Times report added. Inside, formal living spaces with oversize windows take in views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge, it said.
Original heirloom coffered ceilings top the living room, and the adjacent great room combines a dining room with custom drapes, a family room with back-lit bookcases and a kitchen with marble counters, according to the Times.
The master suite — one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms — spans the entire top floor. It comes with a chandelier-topped foyer, a glass office and floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views. An elevator and tiered garden complete the property, the Times said.
Malin Giddings and Neal Ward of Compass hold the listing, it said.
