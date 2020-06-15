With the novel coronavirus leading to much uncertainty by way of the COVID-19 global pandemic, an Indian American-founded non-government organization is looking to aid the relief efforts of the crisis that has ravaged the U.S. to the tune of more than 100,000 deaths.
In addition to the fatal consequences of contracting the virus, the pandemic has also left much more uncertainty, including shelter in place mandates and unemployment, decimating the economy in the process.
“The only silver lining in this massive dark cloud is that, beyond our professional duties as physicians, we got more time to spend time and interact with family members, do physical exercise and reflect on several important aspects of life,” the Alok Agrawal and Sangeeta Agrawal-founded organization wrote in a news release.
“We also could accomplish more than usual to make a difference during this humanitarian crisis since environmental distractions are less,” it said. “This pandemic has affected the poor much, much more because they lack access to quality education, healthcare, and other resources.”
Alok Agrawal, M.D., is a clinical associate professor of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Sangeeta Agrawal is a professor of medicine, chief of gastroenterology and GI Fellowship Program director at WSU in Dayton.
Their NGO, Global Pragathi (the Sanskrit word pragathi means progress), has over the many years dedicated itself to uplifting the poor in India and the U.S. So, quite naturally, even in this pandemic, it has been at the forefront of relief efforts providing aid to the vulnerable populations, the news release noted.
“All of us have seen in the media how moving and heart-rending are the stories and images of the indigent people and migrants who found themselves unable to cope properly with the situation,” the organization pointed out. “In India, a few hundred million daily wage workers lost their jobs during the current period of lockdown. The hardships being faced by the eighty million migrant workers is difficult to contemplate and digest. They have minimal or no access to food and shelter.” Additionally, school closures have meant children are deprived of the government-aided meals. These marginalized populations are thus at great risk of malnutrition and starvation, it said.
The organization said that it obtained government permissions to procure the food grains and essential commodities, mobilized workers, and coordinated packing and distribution of food kits.
One-week worth of groceries and other essential commodities have been provided to nearly 6,500 underprivileged families (25,000 people) free of cost, at time of press.
The cost of providing this has been a mere $7 per family, raised mainly through donations of generous community members.
Global Pragathi has educated over 75,000 rural folks about preventive measures, such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and the use of cotton mask. These efforts to ensure safety in villages have been accomplished with the cooperation of sarpanches (village heads), it said.
Global Pragathi also undertook the urgent task of producing masks indigenously in large numbers.
In-center masks production was started in the villages of Telangana to help protect against the virus. The added benefit of this activity was that it provided employment to the marginalized, noted the release.
Raw material is being provided for home production of the masks to scale up the production. This is being done by following social distancing and targeting the production of 500,000 masks. AAPI supports 42,000 of these masks production, the release said.
Buoyed by the initial success, in collaboration with Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, 200,000 cotton masks are being produced in rural communities of Rajasthan and UP, the release added.
Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad has been named a Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital. In collaboration with Gandhi Medical College Global Alliance, Global Pragathi is providing PPE to hospital staff. A neonatal respirator to save babies lives post-delivery was commissioned on June 10.
In the U.S., food drives and groceries to the needy have been accomplished by partnering with local non-profits.
“We also distributed gift cards to the homeless veterans for procuring groceries. We even made 500 cotton masks and 75 face shields at home when there was huge shortage of PPE initially, in order to protect health professionals,” the organization said.
A Global Pragathi task force is constantly assessing the needs and planning projects.
“We continue to form partnerships with other individuals and organizations in dealing with this humanitarian crises of unimaginable proportions,” the nonprofit stressed.
