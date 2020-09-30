The National Institutes of Health Sept. 16 announced it has funded community engagement research efforts in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, with Indian American Jamboor Vishwanatha leading the charge in Texas and Sairam Parthasarathy leading a team in Arizona.
The NIH announced a $12 million award for outreach and engagement efforts in ethnic and racial minority communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award to RTI International, a non-profit research institution, will support teams in 11 states established as part of the NIH Community Engagement Alliance, or CEAL, Against COVID-19 Disparities.
These teams have received initial funding to immediately create CEAL programs, and RTI will serve as the Technical and Administrative Support and Coordination center, a news release said.
The CEAL research teams will focus on COVID-19 awareness and education research, especially among African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, and American Indians — populations that account for over half of all reported cases in the United States.
They also will promote and facilitate the inclusion and participation of these groups in vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials to prevent and treat the disease.
The communities of special focus include counties in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, the release notes.
Parthasarathy is based at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson; Vishwanatha is at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.
“Addressing health disparities affecting racial and ethnic minority populations has long been a priority for NIH,” said NIH director Dr. Francis S. Collins. “The burden of the COVID-19 pandemic borne by diverse communities, especially those that include Blacks and Latinos, makes clear the urgent need for treatments and vaccines that are effective for all Americans. Inclusive research that reflects the entire population is essential to this goal.”
CEAL is an NIH-wide effort led by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. It expands existing community outreach efforts already underway by NIH COVID-19 trial networks, the release said.
The CEAL research teams will leverage established relationships between NIH-funded researchers and local community-engaged leaders to help reach underserved communities that might not be located near COVID-19 clinical research recruitment sites.
“Building on the strength of local organizations, as well as our long-standing community-engaged research efforts, will help us communicate effectively to address disparities and support the proven resilience within communities,” said NIMHD director Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable. “This work will help ensure people get accurate and trustworthy information about the virus, how to reduce its spread, and how to protect themselves and their families.”
CEAL research teams include NIH and other federally funded entities that have community engagement expertise, non-academic community-based organizations, Federally Qualified Health Centers, state and/or local health departments, and others.
Their goal is to quickly launch outreach efforts that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable populations and to evaluate these efforts through community-engaged research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.