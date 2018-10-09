The National Institutes of Health’s Office of Strategic Coordination-The Common Fund recently announced the recipients of this year’s NIH Director’s Early Independence Awards with Indian American Ishan H. Jain among the honorees.
Jain, of U.C. San Francisco, was awarded a grant for her project, “Redesigning a Neurons Breath: A Modern Twist to Classical Oxygen Biology.”
Jain is currently a UCSF Sandler Faculty Fellow in the Department of Physiology and Cardiovascular Research Institute.
She received her undergraduate degree in chemical and physical biology from Harvard University, where she worked in the lab of Erin O’Shea on bacterial chromosome segregation.
She then joined the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology, working in the labs of Vamsi Mootha and Warren Zapol.
During her Ph.D., Jain discovered that hypoxia could serve as a therapy for mitochondrial disease, which has now led to a Phase 1 clinical trial, according to her NIH bio.
More generally, Jain’s research program focuses on understanding the role of oxygen in disease and metabolism, with the goal of developing novel therapies.
The National Institutes of Health awarded 89 grants that will provide funding to extraordinarily creative scientists proposing highly innovative research to address major challenges in biomedical science, it said.
The grants are part of the NIH High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program, which supports ideas with potential for great impact in biomedical research from across the broad scope of the NIH. The awards, which are managed by the NIH Common Fund, total approximately $282 million expected over five years, pending available funds, it said.
The program catalyzes scientific discovery by supporting compelling, high-risk research proposals that may struggle in the traditional peer review process despite their transformative potential. Program applicants are encouraged to think outside-the-box and to pursue creative, trailblazing ideas in any area of research relevant to the NIH mission, according to the fund.
“This program supports exceptionally innovative researchers who have the potential to transform the biomedical field,” said NIH director Francis S. Collins. “I am confident this new cohort will revolutionize our approaches to biomedical research through their groundbreaking work.”
The NIH Common Fund supports a series of exceptionally high-impact, trans-NIH programs which pursue major opportunities and gaps throughout the biomedical research enterprise that are of great importance to NIH and require collaboration across the agency to succeed. The High-Risk, High-Reward Research program manages the NIH Director’s Pioneer Award; the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award; the NIH Director’s Transformative Research Award; and the NIH Director’s Early Independence Award.
NIH issued 10 Pioneer awards, 58 New Innovator awards, 10 Transformative Research awards, and 11 Early Independence awards for 2018.
