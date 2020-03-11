The U.S. table tennis team has been filled with six elite players including Indian Americans Kanak Jha, and now, Nikhil Kumar.
Kumar and three others – former Chinese national team player Liu Juan, Huijing Wang, and Zhou Xin – qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games at a March 1 competition.
Kumar won the qualifier tournament on the men’s side, with Xin grabbing the second spot; Juan finished first on the women’s side, ahead of second-place Wang.
The four qualifiers joined Kanak Jha and Lily Zhang, who had previously qualified (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2IdoySF).
Jha and Zhang qualified for the games by merit of being the highest ranked American in their gender in the February ITTF World Rankings. Jha is 25th, while Zhang is 28th. Jha’s career-high ranking to date was 22nd in September 2019.
The Milpitas, Calif.-based table tennis player made his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, competing in both singles and doubles. In the 2014 ITTF Men’s World Cup, Jha became the youngest ever to play in the world cup at age 14.
Two years later, he became the first athlete born in the 2000s to qualify for a U.S. Olympic Team.
He competed at the Summer Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 and earned bronze, the first men’s Olympic or Youth Olympic table tennis medal for the U.S. In July 2019, Jha became the first American to four-peat in men’s singles at the national championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.