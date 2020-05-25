Nikil Ragav’s inventXYZ program, dedicated to bringing high-tech, hands-on education to students everywhere by setting up makerspaces, or collaborative work spaces, at partner schools across the country, earned him the University of Pennsylvania’s 2020 President’s Innovation Prize, which includes an award of $100,000, and an additional $50,000 living stipend.
Ragav, an Indian American senior from Sugar Land, Texas, in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology, studies electrical engineering in the School of Engineering and Applied Science and operations, information, and decisions at the Wharton School.
In its fifth year, the President’s Innovation Prize is awarded to a senior or team of seniors to pursue post-grad entrepreneurial projects with the potential to make a positive difference while also engaging the community. Founded by Gutmann in 2016, the Innovation Prize is intended to help Penn students design and undertake innovative, commercial ventures that make a positive difference in the world.
Ragav decided to pursue this particular project because he saw a problem within the community that needed to be solved.
“The world is changing rapidly with technology like machine learning, internet-connected electronics, computer-controlled manufacturing, web applications, and augmented reality,” he said in a University of Pennsylvania press release.
“These technologies aren’t just staying in one industry, but are becoming essential for unlocking efficiencies and new capabilities across every single industry and job level. What are students learning in high school? They aren’t learning the technical skills to be successful in tomorrow’s world.”
inventXYZ’s mission is to bring cutting-edge skills to every high school student regardless of income or background. According to Ragav, each core class will have a hands-on project where students build technology. Each project will last two to-three weeks and cover the same class content as the unit it replaces.
The project has already started to make an impact. In 2019, inventXYZ ran a pilot program with a rural Pennsylvania school district. It hosted a professional development session for the high school teachers, and 180 students from that school are building inventXYZ’s projects this year.
Ragav says the goal over the next year is to finish building a full-scale inventorspace at the Saint Mary’s Area School District in northern Pennsylvania, where the pilot program took place, and expand to four high schools. inventXYZ is also developing more curriculum projects.
Ragav and inventXYZ also plan to hire a team of graduate students specializing in computer graphics and mechanical engineering to detail the project and help develop troubleshooting instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.