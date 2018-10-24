“People always wonder if I felt different or isolated as an Indian American growing up in rural South Carolina. Actually, there was a benefit. It totally prepared me for being a Republican in New York,” outgoing Indian American United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley joked while delivering the keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Oct. 18 in New York City.
However, this wasn’t the only humorous reference to her heritage at the event. According to CNN, at the dinner, Haley told the crowd: “I get it. You wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test.”
In the same vein, she went on to add that some people – including the president – confuse her Indian heritage with Native Americans. “Actually, when the president found out that I was Indian American, he asked if I was from the same tribe as Elizabeth Warren,” she said.
Haley, who recently resigned from her post, will leave the administration at the end of the year. Sitting side-by-side in the Oval Office, Trump Oct. 9 praised Haley as a “fantastic person” who has “done an incredible job” and said he would gladly welcome her back into his administration down the line, CNN reported. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
Haley’s speech at the charity dinner was filled with multiple quips. She used the platform to once again negate the rumor that she was the author of the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times that was allegedly written by an anonymous official in President Trump’s administration.
“People ask me all the time what they should call me – governor, ambassador, Nikki,” the former South Carolina governor said, reported CNN. “You can call me anything, just don’t call me anonymous.”
Haley said she was “super excited” to be at the Al Smith Dinner, according to ABC News.
“As a member of the Trump cabinet, it is a thrill to be out to dinner without being harassed,” Haley said. “Actually, the president called me this morning and gave me some really good advice. He said if I get stuck for laughs, just brag about his accomplishments. It really killed at the U.N., I got to tell you.”
Here are some of the other punchlines that Haley delivered at the event, as per CNN.
“I am still someone who gets very excited about Halloween, but in this toxic environment, even this causes political arguments. Bernie Sanders wants free candy for everyone. Mitch McConnell calls it a typical Democrat giveaway program. The president says it’s going to be the best Halloween ever – nothing like it ever before, huge!”
“I saw Jeff Sessions earlier today – not in New York. I saw him on LinkedIn looking for a job. Actually, we both were.”
“I saw when recently (President Barack Obama) said that we’re not supposed to use the FBI or the Justice Department to punish political enemies. Comey, McCabe and Strzok said, now you tell us! Turns out what President Obama meant to say – ‘That’s what we use the IRS for.’”
