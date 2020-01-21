Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley earned the wrath of political pundits as she claimed that Democrats were saddened by the slaying of Iran’s second-in-command, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
The leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Force was killed by a U.S. drone strike Jan. 3 near Baghdad International Airport. President Donald Trump has claimed that the attack was a long-planned strategic move which aimed to combat Iran’s planned attacks on U.S. embassies in the region. Iran retaliated with a non-invasive airstrike.
Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News Jan. 6, Haley said: “You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You don’t see the Gulf members. You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia.”
“The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democratic leadership and our Democratic presidential candidate,” said the Indian American politician, the former governor of South Carolina.
No one else in the world is mourning the death of the leader, she said, adding: “They knew he had evil veins.”
“They saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands,” she said, later tweeting the controversial comment.
In fact, however, most presidential candidates did not question the Iran leader’s death, but expressed concern instead about Trump’s motives.
“No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing. He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos,” said Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg took a similar tone. “There is no question that Qassem Suleimani was a threat to that safety and security. He masterminded threats and attacks on Americans and our allies, leading to hundreds of deaths.”
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, also a front-runner, railed against Trump’s lack of strategy in a tweet. “Donald Trump ripped up an Iran nuclear deal that was working. He’s repeatedly escalated tensions. Now he’s assassinated a senior foreign military official. He’s been marching toward war with Iran since his first days in office—but the American people won’t stand for it,” she wrote.
Haley attempted to clarify her remarks in a statement to The Dispatch. “Mourning comes in different forms. It doesn’t have to be literally crying over the casket like Ayatollah Khamenei. Leading Democrats are aggressively arguing that we would be better off if Qassem Suleimani was still alive today. That is effectively mourning his death,” she said.
But the publication disagreed. “There is a stark difference between questioning the strategy of Suleimani’s killing and ‘mourning’ his death, the latter of which no prominent Democrat has done,” it wrote, stating that most Democrats have expressed concern that the move could lead to war.
The Washington Post noted: “By Haley’s standard, anybody who opposes a high-profile killing of a foreign adversary would be ‘mourning’ that person. People who may think it’s not a good idea to take out someone like North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un — perhaps because of the threat of nuclear war — would suddenly be rendered as apologists for or sympathizers of Kim.”
“However you feel about the wisdom of taking out Soleimani, it’s extremely reductive. There is a reason we don’t go around killing our adversaries, willy-nilly,” stated the publication.
