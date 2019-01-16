Former Indian American UN Ambassador for the U.S. Nikki Haley as well as Ivanka Trump have been reported by the Financial Times as candidates to replace Jim Yong Kim, the outgoing president of the World Bank.
Kim had announced his resignation last week, more than three years before his term was supposed to end.
The World Bank board has said it would start accepting nominations for a new leader early next month and name a replacement by mid-April.
