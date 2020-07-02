Members of the Gujarat Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena organization stamp upon a Chinese TV screen during a protest against vendors selling Chinese products at a market in Ahmedabad on July 1, 2020. In the U.S. Indian American former diplomat Nikki Haley praised India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, saying New Delhi "is continuing to show it won’t back down from Chinas aggression.” (Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images)