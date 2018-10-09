Indian American United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is resigning from her post, according to multiple news reports.
President Donald Trump Oct. 9 announced the news in the morning hours in the Oval Office. Haley will leave her post by the end of the year, according to several reports.
Sitting side-by-side in the Oval Office, Trump praised Haley as a "fantastic person" who has "done an incredible job" and said he would gladly welcome her back into his administration down the line, CNN reported.
"She's done a fantastic job and we've done a fantastic job together. We've solved a lot of problems and we're in the process of solving a lot of problems," Trump said, according to the report.
"She told me probably six months ago, 'You know maybe at end of the year – at the end of the two year period – but by the end of the year I want to take a little time off, I want to take a break,'" he added, according to CNN.
Trump said Haley has "been very special to me" and praised her as "somebody that gets it."
Trump also said Haley could have her "pick" of administration posts if she ever decides she wants to rejoin his administration.
"We're all happy for you in one way, but we hate to lose – hopefully you'll be coming back at some point but in a different capacity. You can have your pick," Trump said as Haley smiled broadly, according to reports.
The president said he plans to name a successor for the top diplomatic post of the U.S. at the United Nations in two to three weeks.
Haley said "it has been an honor of a lifetime" serving as UN ambassador, but that it was time to depart the administration, reports said.
"There's no personal reason," she added. "It's very important for government officials to understand when it's time to step aside," the CNN report quoted her as saying.
"I want to make sure this administration, this president, has the strongest person to fight," she said.
She praised Trump's foreign policy, saying "the U.S. is respected."
"Countries may not like what we do, but they respect what we do," she said, according to the report.
She also praised members of Trump's team, including senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
"Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands," she said. "We're a better country because they're in the administration."
Despite what some may perceive as a ramp up for a campaign in 2020, the former South Carolina governor quickly squashed those thoughts.
"No, I am not running for 2020," Haley said. She raised the topic unprompted, saying she knew it would likely arise. "I can promise you what I'll be doing is campaigning for this one," Haley said.
"It's been 8 years of intense time," she said, referencing her time as governor and ambassador. "I'm a believer in term limits.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Twitter that Haley "has been a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America's interests and democratic principles on the world stage."
"I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service," he wrote.
The Indian American Impact Project applauded Haley for her work in a statement.
“As the highest ranking Indian American in the Trump administration, the first Indian American to hold the position of UN Ambassador, and the first Indian American woman elected as governor, Nikki Haley has served our country with distinction,” IAIP, founded in 2016 by Raj Goyle and Deepak Raj, and formally launched earlier this year, said. “We are proud of her service and leadership, and grateful that she has inspired countless Indian Americans aspiring to careers in public service and foreign service. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
A senior State Department official said Haley told her staff the morning of Oct. 9. A source familiar with the matter said Haley's resignation caught national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by surprise, according to CNN.
Haley was tapped as ambassador to the UN following Trump's election win despite supporting Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in her state's all-important 2016 presidential primary and later backing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
When asked if she would take the job by then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, Haley was intrigued but had some conditions, the report noted.
First, she told Trump she wanted to be a member of the Cabinet and the National Security Council, privileges enjoyed by her predecessors in the Obama administration. Perhaps most importantly, she wanted the latitude to be herself, to say what she wanted, it said.
The daughter of immigrants from India, Haley favored free markets and global trade and earned international attention for speaking out against the Confederate battle flag in the aftermath of the 2015 massacre at a black church in Charleston, a New York Times report said.
During Trump’s presidential campaign, she sharply criticized his demeanor and warned what it might mean for American diplomacy — even suggesting that his tendency to lash out at critics could cause a world war, it said.
During her more than a year-and-a-half on the job, she has repeatedly spoken her mind, whether it's going further on human rights than many of her administration colleagues or denouncing racism at home.
