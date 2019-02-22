Columbia, South Carolina-based The Original Six Foundation announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has returned to the foundation which she founded as the board chair.
In addition to the Indian American former U.S. diplomat, the foundation elected a new Board of Trustees including civic, business and industry leaders from across South Carolina.
Board members include Major Michael Haley of Ikor Systems LLC and the South Carolina Army National Guard; Mike Sisk of Infrastructure Services Group LLC; Mikee Johnson of Koppers Utility and Industrial Products; Kimberli Scott of Collum’s Lumber Products LLC; Bob Edwards of Bicycle Corporation of America; Will Johnson of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A.; and Audrey Randolph of Sherman Capital Markets.
“South Carolina’s children are our state’s future leaders. That’s why it’s so important that every single child feels they have the support system and resources they need to succeed. Regardless of where they are born, we want these kids to know all of us are here to lift them up and help them achieve greatness,” said Haley in a statement.
The foundation also announced Nicki Hood, of Columbia, S.C., and a graduate of the University of South Carolina, as the its executive director and promoted Nick Washington, of Columbia, S.C., and a graduate of Francis Marion University, as the organization’s program director.
Currently, The O6 Foundation provides afterschool homework assistance to 4th through 8th grade students in Bamberg County at Richard Carroll Elementary School, in Clarendon County at Manning Junior High School, and in Union County at Jonesville Elementary and Middle School. Each program operates with two certified teachers and serves students Monday through Thursday.
In addition to after school homework support, The O6 Foundation is piloting a kindergarten through 3rd grade literacy initiative in Barnwell County at Barnwell Primary School.
The program provides tools and resources to over 700 students encouraging strong reading skills in early grades as the foundation for success in later years. Founded in 2011 by then-Governor Haley, The O6 Foundation serves as a catalyst of change in South Carolina by uniting public, private, and civic partners and resources with rural communities to improve education for every child, regardless of where they are born and raised, a news release said.
