The Siebel Scholars Foundation Sept. 13 announced its 2019 cohort of Siebel Scholars, with nine of the 96 students of Indian origin.
Now in its 18th year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes nearly 100 exceptional students from the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, energy science and bioengineering.
The 96 distinguished students of the Class of 2019 join past Siebel Scholars classes to form an unmatched professional and personal network of more than 1,300 scholars, researchers, and entrepreneurs, the foundation said.
Through the program, this formidable group brings together diverse perspectives from business, science, and engineering to influence the technologies, policies, and economic and social decisions that shape the future, the release added.
“Every year, the Siebel Scholars continue to astound me with their commitment to academics, research and influencing our collective future. This year’s class is exceptional, and once again represents the best and brightest from around the world,” said Thomas M. Siebel, chairman of the Siebel Scholars Foundation. “It is my great pleasure to welcome these men and women into this ever-growing, lifelong community, and I personally look forward to seeing their impact and contributions unfold.”
Among the Indian American students honored as Siebel Scholars were Alankar Jain and Tanya Marwah of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science; Medhini Gulganjalli Narasimhan, Anusri Pampari and Abhinav Kohar from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign College of Engineering; Manu Kumar from the MIT School of Engineering; Lekha Ragavendran of the Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management; and Siddhant Dube and Trisha Mantri of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Established in 2000 by the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Siebel Scholars program awards grants to 16 universities in the United States, China, France, Italy and Japan.
Following a competitive review process by the deans of their respective schools on the basis of outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership, the top graduate students from 27 partner programs are selected each year as Siebel Scholars and receive a $35,000 award for their final year of studies. On average, Siebel Scholars rank in the top five percent of their class, many within the top 1 percent, the foundation said.
To date, the over 1,300 Siebel Scholars have driven innovations in over a dozen industries, launched more than 1,100 products, authored more than 370 patents, published nearly 40 books and more than 2,650 articles or book chapters, and managed more than $2.7 trillion in assets.
As leaders of some of today’s most preeminent start-ups, nonprofits and research institutions, Siebel Scholars have served on more than 340 boards, established more than 50 philanthropic initiatives, and founded more than 150 companies – of which more than 56 have successfully gone public or were sold to enterprises including Google, Intuit, Match.com and Dropbox, the foundation said.
