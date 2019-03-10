WHITTIER, Calif. – A grand formal function was held at The Ritz Gardens Banquet here Feb. 24 to present nine Indian American women who have dedicated much of their time and effort to philanthropic, educational, medical, social and cultural causes with ‘Ratna Honors Awards.’
The program, organized by Suru Manek and Arvind Joshi, started with the lighting of the lamp along with prayers and the singing of the American and Indian national anthems, followed by a series of dances choreographed by Aarti Manek, who runs the Shankara Dance Academy. Manek has been personally appreciated for her structured courses in Kathak dancing. The dancers of all ages showcased grace, expression and rhythm to ‘Guru Vandana’, ‘Krishna My Love’, ‘Pure Kathak’, and a mix of jazz on ‘Bhramananda’. A ‘Garba’ dance was another beautiful rendition.
The nine women honored during the evening, attended by 600 Indian Americans, are well known in the Southern California community for their prolific contributions: Usha J. Shah, Chandrika Shah, Rekha Bajaria, Ilaben Mehta, Pratima Doshi, Prafula R. Shah, Naliniben Solanki, Bharati Lungaria, and Pramilaben Khetani. Each recipient was presented with a plaque, shawl and red rose, and spoke to the audience how they were inspired and the factors that led to their accomplishments.
Usha J. Shah lends her support to all medical camps, and has also run for Congress. Chandrika Shah started her business, MSI Inc., and with her husband, they treat their 2000 employees like family, and have extended monetary help for many causes.
Rekha Bajaria broke down as she spoke of her journey with ‘Sahara’ to support distressed women and, in 2017, with the support of many people, started the Srinath Temple in Los Angeles. Ila Mehta, a home-maker, has been a counselor for abused children. She has gone out to help in many social projects. Pratima Doshi with her husband Navin Doshi established an endowed chair at UCLA devoted to the history of India: The Navin and Pratima Doshi Chair in Pre-Modern Indian History.
Prafula R. Shah, a cancer survivor, has been a hospice volunteer for 18 years. She finds much power in sharing and has provided meals to homeless people. All women, she said, are blessed with noble emotions of giving and loving, which we could extend to the outer world. Ilaben Mehta, who was also one of the awardees, however, could not attend the event. Naliniben Solanki has been active in providing education in a school in Upelta in Gujarat, besides the local charities.
Bharati Lungaria, associated with various associations, offers ‘sewa’ to the homeless and seniors. Pramilaben Khetani was the senior-most of all the honorees. She migrated here with the determination to help newly-arrived Gujaratis in every way and has earned a great respect from the community.
Each of the women also received a certificate from Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Naresh Solanki.
Speakers including Mr. Soneji, Dr. Jayesh Shah, James Wilson, Terry Wilson, Ramurtiben from Yogmandir and Vasu Pawar all praised the award winners for their resolve to help people in the community.
Arvind Joshi in his speech told the audience it was Suru Manek’s idea to extend this appreciation. He decided to commend women who strive so hard to keep the culture, values and joy alive in society. Manek told India-West, “This is the first time ever that such an elaborate event has been organized to honor the Indo-American ladies who have contributed so much to the Southern Californian and other societies at large over the years. We have honored the men in the past. We have great people with noble hearts within our community and they deserve to be recognized.”
At the event, Manek announced upcoming plans for a ‘Jalaram Center’, a soup kitchen to feed poor people in local areas, in cooperation with the Divine Art of Yoga Center.
Manek also announced a future project with James Wilson on May 17 this year, a symposium to promote multiculturalism whereby the Indian American community would engage in cultural/business networking with other ethnicities, in particular, the African American community. This concept is based on Manek’s book, ‘Generation B: Black Americas Reset to Success—A Blueprint’.
(See separate photospread for additional photos.)
