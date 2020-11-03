MIAMISBURG – Noting that his grandparents lived much of their life under British rule in India, Ohio Indian American State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) was elected Nov. 3 as a state Senator for the Ohio Senate’s 6th District, which encompasses most of Montgomery County.
Once sworn-in, Antani, a Republican, will make history as Ohio’s first Indian American state Senator.
“I am so grateful for the continued support of this community in which I was born and raised,” Antani, 29, said in a statement. “My grandparents lived much of their life under British rule in India, only gaining their freedom 7 decades ago. That it is possible for their grandson to be elected as Ohio’s first Indian American state Senator is a testament to America’s beauty. I thank the voters for entrusting in me with this sacred honor, to be their voice at the Statehouse. As state Senator, I will work hard every day so all Ohioans can have the opportunity to achieve their American Dream.”
Antani, currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives, defeated Mark Fogel of the Democratic Party.
Born and raised in Miamisburg, he is a graduate of Ohio State University, following his K-12 education at Miamisburg High School and Miamisburg City Schools.
As reported earlier in India-West, Antani is an award-winning legislator, having received the AMVETS Ohio Legislator of the Year award for his work helping veterans, the Friend of Community Colleges award from the Ohio Association of Community Colleges and the Distinguished Government Service award from the Ohio Association of Career Colleges & Schools for his work advancing workforce development, his bio says.
