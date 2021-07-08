Nextdoor Inc., the neighborhood network founded by Indian American serial entrepreneur Nirav Tolia, and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures LLC, July 6 announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Nextdoor would become a publicly listed company.
Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be listed under the ticker symbol "KIND," a news release said.
Nextdoor's purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on, noted the release. When Nextdoor was founded, it was apparent that despite technology's ability to connect people and communities virtually across the globe, in actuality people had become more disconnected, especially in real life, the release said.
Nextdoor was founded to leverage technology to enable real-world connection. Nextdoor is currently in more than 275,000 neighborhoods around the world, it said.
In the United States, nearly 1 in 3 households turn to Nextdoor to access trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Nextdoor is the neighborhood network that brings all of these stakeholders together to get things done locally and build thriving communities, it added.
Nextdoor offers organizations of all sizes distinct and differentiated products that allow them to connect to neighbors that are receptive to their offerings as a valuable part of the neighborhood ecosystem.
Additionally, Nextdoor enables businesses to reach customers locally, at scale. Nextdoor's audience is unique and, in many cases, is not active on other social media and commerce platforms, the release said.
The company says it believes that Nextdoor's business will strengthen as it scales, benefitting from network effects across the ecosystem. Growth will be driven by increasing neighbors in the Khosla network by introducing new products and expanding in markets around the globe; increasing engagement on the Khosla platform by making it easier to engage, share interests, and create meaningful connections; and increasing monetization on the Khosla platform by scaling its proprietary advertising platform that can service clients from the largest advertisers in the world to small local businesses and neighbors for hire, according to the release.
Nextdoor's business combination with KVSB will provide access to new capital, which will be used to accelerate Nextdoor's growth plans including hiring, expanding monetization, and continuing to develop products to build stronger, more vibrant, and resilient neighborhoods, it said.
"Nextdoor has been at the forefront of cultivating 'hyperlocal' communities and neighborhoods since its inception, allowing neighbors to create meaningful connections – both online and offline," said Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. "Our business strengthens as we scale, benefiting from strong network effects, and we believe the proposed transaction with KVSB accelerates the growth potential of our platform. We remain focused on optimizing our strategy and investing in products to drive continued neighbor and organization acquisition and engagement."
Added Vinod Khosla, founder of KVSB and managing director of Khosla Ventures: "We have long focused on partnering with cutting-edge, category-defining companies with tremendous growth potential, strong management teams and, importantly, clearly defined missions. Nextdoor exhibits all of these qualities and more, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and accelerating Nextdoor's growth as a public company."
Following the merger, Friar; co-founders Tolia, Sarah Leary and Prakash Janakiraman; and founding investor Bill Gurley, will each contribute a portion of their personal ownership in Nextdoor to form and sustainably fund the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping neighbors rejuvenate their neighborhoods through targeted grants, the release added.
