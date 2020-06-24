Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani has been recognized among the world’s top philanthropists in 2020 by leading U.S. magazine Town & Country.
The magazine honored Ambani, the only person of Indian origin, for her work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The summer issue of Town & Country has featured Ambani and the Reliance Foundation among the top philanthropists of 2020 who are saving lives and our sense of hope given the circumstances of COVID-19, according to the foundation.
“Crises almost always demand immediate and urgent attention, of relief, of resources, of ingenuity and most importantly of compassion. Over the years, we have equipped ourselves at the Foundation and at Reliance Industries to respond to crises with immediate, multi-pronged as well as systematic and calibrated responses to make our effort impactful and sustained,” Ambani said in a statement.
“We are pleased and humbled that our initiative is being recognized at the global level. Our philanthropy is committed to support our government and our community whenever the need arises,” she added.
The magazine highlights Ambani for leading the Reliance Foundation’s efforts in feeding frontline workers and the poor, its financial contributions and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital.
“The Reliance Foundation—the philanthropic initiative of Reliance Industries, founded and chaired by Ambani—distributed millions of meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, set up India’s first hospital for COVID-19 patients, and donated $72 million to an emergency fund,” the foundation wrote.
Others honored by the magazine for the 2020 list include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs, former U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, fashion designer Donatella Versace, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others.
Town & Country is an American lifestyle magazine and the oldest continually published (since 1846) general interest magazine in the United States.
