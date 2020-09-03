A City Council candidate using vernacular like “grassroots” during his or her campaign is quite commonplace – but the term appears to have a special meaning for Nithya Raman, who is making a run for David Ryu’s seat on the Los Angeles City Council.
Raman isn’t the first Indian American to make a run for a seat on the 15-seat Los Angeles City Council, but her candidacy does feel unique. For starters she is running for the council’s fourth district, which represents Hollywood, Koreatown, Mid-Wilshire, Silver Lake, Los Feliz and portions of the southeast Valley.
Anyone who knows Los Angeles understands the fourth district covers a broad swath of the city: tourist districts, economic centers, gentrified communities, the local canyons and a slice of suburbia.
Raman said the uniquely – and oddly – shaped council district actually gives anyone who represents the area special leverage. The fourth district council member should be able to craft policy representing most of the city, mostly because of the district’s wide range of constituents represented.
Getting from one end of the district (Sherman Oaks, for example) to the other (Griffith Park or the Miracle Mile) can take a long time, especially in Los Angeles traffic.
And the Covid-19 pandemic is making campaigning extra difficult, so Raman prefers to campaign door-to-door, which has been challenging.
What’s more challenging, however, are some of the issues Raman would tackle if she’s elected to the seat.
“L.A. is facing an incredible homelessness crisis. From all accounts it feels like issues on housing and evictions and homelessness is going worsen [in light of coronavirus],” Raman told India-West in a phone interview. “In L.A. we’ve had a rise of homelessness by 78 percent since [Eric] Garcetti became mayor.”
She added one of the biggest problems in the city’s response to homelessness is the lack of services offered. Los Angeles doesn’t offer may services to those who don’t have a place to live, according to Raman. There aren’t any walk-in showers or temporary housing facilities. Services for the homeless are generally underprovided – but the city overspends on enforcement, Raman added.
Members of the City Council, according to Raman, have spent too much time “satisfying narrow political goals. … instead of being focused on a policy level response.”
“If you look at our council now everyone has served [somewhere] already or they’re running for a seat elsewhere,” Raman told India-West, identifying the council’s members as career politicians who focus more on narrow special interests instead of broad policymaking. “This is a job for them, so it prevents them from fighting for policies that might generate criticism … even though some of the solutions for the immense challenges that L.A. is facing will face some pushback.”
A few years ago, Raman compiled a report on homelessness in Los Angeles. The report claimed Los Angeles was spending nearly $100 million on homelessness, but most of it was being spent on jailing the homeless. She’d like to redirect the money to shelters and services.
Being critical of career politicians and the city’s response to homelessness is not the only cornerstones of Raman’s campaign. She is also addressing issues such as internet inequities, climate change, immigration, rent forgiveness, public health and the elderly.
“There has always been inequities to things like the internet. The digital divide in L.A. has been wide,” Raman told India-West, adding the Covid-19 pandemic has made this divide even more evident.
“It’s harder for people to work and access to education,” she continued. The pandemic has forced many people to work from home. Classrooms also went remote for the final few months of the 2019-2020 school year, with scores of youth no longer having access to schools or libraries for their classes. Having access to the internet for distance learning – as well as those still employed but working from home – became a necessity.
Raman, in response, proposed the city of Los Angeles make a public investment in a fiber network, as to ensure there are no inequities when it comes to internet access. The investment would be expensive at the outset and would require a bond measure, but she says the city could come out ahead in the long run.
She also said the city hasn’t done enough to address the climate crisis – even though Los Angeles has all the tools and powers in its arsenal to be more proactive.
“We just haven’t seen the urgency to take the action necessary. The city hasn’t done enough with its powers to move toward the goals of addressing climate crisis,” Raman told India-West.
The council candidate used the Department of Water and Power as an example. The utility that provides water and electricity to Los Angeles residents and businesses is owned by the city. Raman said the DWP has the capacity to become 100 percent renewable based by the United Nations deadline of 2030. City Hall, however, extended the deadline to 2045.
She also said Los Angeles could be more efficient with its water management. Most of the water L.A. uses is imported from Northern California. Raman suggested Los Angeles could instead rely on stormwater capture to address its water needs.
“We let billions of gallons of water go into the ocean,” Raman said, citing the region’s canal system, which diverts stormwater away from the Los Angeles and its suburbs. The water empties into the Pacific Ocean.
Raman’s website points out nearly one-third of people living in Los Angeles are foreign-born – including Raman herself. She emigrated from India to the United States with her family when she was six years old.
The council candidate proposes legally binding sanctuary city protections to be quickly enacted.
“To truly protect immigrants, [the city of L.A.] must pass a binding ordinance enshrining sanctuary principles into law in the city that prohibits the city and local law enforcement from participation in immigration in any way,” Raman wrote on her campaign website.
Her campaign website also details her policy proposals for rent forgiveness, the environment, and aging issues.
Raman ultimately believes the city of Los Angeles has a lot of power to move toward sustainability and justice, but city leaders are not doing enough to use those powers.
She also hopes her grassroots-based campaign will both keep her connected to the city’s residents and carry her to victory. Her campaign is volunteer-based, and they have already knocked on 83,000 doors.
“We’re really trying to engage residents in L.A. in a way they haven’t been engaged before,” Raman said.
Raman, who earned her master’s degree from MIT in urban planning and attended Harvard for her undergraduate degree, is running against incumbent Ryu, who is the first Korean American to be elected to the L.A. City Council.
