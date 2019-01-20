The New Jersey Leadership Program announced Jan. 14 the opening of its application for the NJLP 2019 Summer Fellowship Program.
The fellowship seeks to expose Indian American and other South Asian youth in New Jersey to local government and politics. The deadline for applications is Feb. 15.
The NJLP Fellowship is a six-week program in which youth of South Asian background in high school or college in New Jersey are placed in a full-time internship with the governor’s office, state agency, member of congress, or state legislator, stated a news release.
In addition to the internship, the Fellowship, it said, also offers weekly speakership series with elected officials, senior government staffers, business executives, non-profit leaders and others. There is also a field trip to Washington, D.C., career development workshops, networking events and more.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest in government and politics at all levels within the South Asian community during this time, whether it’s more members of the community running for office or community members getting involved in local advocacy and campaigns,” said Amit Jani, president of the New Jersey Leadership Program. “Through the NJLP Summer Fellowship Program, we would like to take advantage of this increased interest and make sure the youth in the South Asian community in New Jersey have a front-row seat in government and politics.”
Entering its fourth year, the program has so far named approximately 30 South Asian youth Fellows.
“We are proud to offer the NJLP Fellowship Program as a resource for the South Asian community and hope to build a pipeline of America’s next leaders in government and politics,” said Vinay Limbachia, director of programming. “We encourage any South Asian youth, even if they are not necessarily interested in the public sector but want to spend six weeks to get a sense of what government entails, to apply.”
Interested candidates can apply online at www.njlead.org.
