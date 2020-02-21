No U.S.-India trade deal will occur during President Donald Trump’s visit to India next week, said U.S.-India Business Council president Nisha Biswal in a briefing with reporters Feb. 20.
Trump will be visiting India Feb. 24-25. They are expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Trump and his wife Melania will also travel to the Taj Mahal in Agra and to a grand reception in Ahmedabad.
“At this juncture, we may not have a trade agreement during the president’s visit, which is disappointing,” said Biswal, who formerly served as former Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs at the State Department in the Obama Administration.
The Indian American noted that the U.S. was especially interested in working out agreements on agricultural products and medical devices.
The two countries have been in negotiations for a trade deal for over a year. But Trump himself signaled a day earlier that no such deal would be hammered out during his visit. In remarks released by the White House following a briefing with reporters, the president said: “I’m really saving the big deal for later on. I don’t know if it will be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India.”
The U.S. and India currently have a $160 million trade relationship. At a fireside chat in Mountain View, California, last March, Biswal, who also serves as senior vice president for South Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the relationship could grow to as much as $500 billion in the near future.
Last year, the United States had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.
The two countries have been engaged in a deep tariff war over the past year. India slapped tariffs on 28 U.S. products including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and U.S.-grown apples, after Washington withdrew its long-standing preferential status — known as the General System of Preferences — on June 1, 2019, which exempted billions of dollars worth of products made there from U.S. levies.
Trump has called India the “tariff king.” India imposed fresh tariffs on U.S. products in its new 2020 budget.
Indian American growers in Northern California have been hit hard by heavy tariffs from India, which have imposed as much as a 120 percent duty on their nuts products.
At the Feb. 20 briefing, Biswal said that there currently is no over-arching framework under which the trade relationship between the two countries can grow and prosper, despite the importance of the partnership. She predicted it would take months, possibly years, for a trade deal to be hammered out.
She noted that Trump has indicated his preference for a bilateral trade treaty between the two countries, rather than a regional treaty, such as the Trans Pacific Partnership proposed by the former Obama administration.
Biswal noted that — while the U.S. economy is largely open — India has maintained a protectionist stance.
“The Indian economy is largely driven by domestic demand. From our perspective, it is very much in need of strong foreign investment,” said Biswal.
In response to a question from India-West, Biswal said investor enthusiasm in India has not diminished, despite the slump in economic growth rates. “India represents a very significant market and the economy is expected to pick up.”
“At every sector, you see opportunities for economic growth. Investors are very bullish on India,” she said.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund slashed its estimate of India’s growth rate to 4.8 percent, down from 6.1 percent. Global credit rating agency Moody also slashed its estimate to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent earlier.
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier this month there were signs that the country’s economic slowdown had ended.
USIBC, along with Indiaspora, the Confederation of Indian Industries, and the Ananta Aspen Center, will host a summit — The U.S.-India Business Story — in New Delhi Feb. 25, on the sidelines of Trump’s visit.
