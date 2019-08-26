Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his frustration with India’s leadership Aug. 21 in an interview with The New York Times at his offices in Islamabad.
“There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” said Khan. “There is nothing more that we can do.”
Khan said he felt “rebuffed” by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both before and after Aug. 5, when India revoked Article 370 which had given special autonomous status to Kashmir.
Khan said he would make no more overtures towards Indian officials, raising the threat of a military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors, reported the Times.
The prime minister has severely criticized the Modi government for revoking Article 370, and has asked for global mediation. He and his cabinet ministers have likened the New Delhi government to Nazi Germany and claimed that a genocide is unfolding in the territory.
Khan called President Donald Trump last week before the UN Security Council met to discuss the issue. Modi called Trump Aug. 19, to criticize the “anti-India” rhetoric. Trump has offered to mediate the dispute, according to the Times.
India’s Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was visiting The New York Times editorial board, rejected the criticism.
“Our experience has been that every time we have taken an initiative toward peace, it has turned out badly for us,” the ambassador said. “We expect Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action against terrorism.”
Shringla also disputed the severity of India’s actions in Kashmir. “We are looking at things going back to normal,” he said. “Restrictions are being eased based on the ground situation.”
“Public utility services, banks and hospitals are functioning normally,” the Indian ambassador added. “There are adequate food stocks. Some restrictions on communication are in the interests of safety and security of the citizenry.”
But international rights groups and Kashmiris say ordinary citizens are unable to reach hospitals because of Indian security checkpoints, and medical and food stocks ran low shortly after India stripped the region of its autonomy this month.
Echoing what he and his subordinates have said on social media and in Pakistani news outlets, Khan described Modi as a fascist and Hindu supremacist who intends to eradicate Kashmir’s mostly Muslim population and populate the region with Hindus.
“The most important thing is that eight million people’s lives are at risk. We are all worried that there is ethnic cleansing and genocide about to happen,” Khan said.
The prime minister also expressed concern about military escalation between two nuclear-armed countries.
