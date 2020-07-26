Clockwise, from top left: Dr. Margot Kushel, executive director of the Center for Vulnerable Populations at the University of California, San Francisco; Nisha Vyas, Indian American senior attorney at the Western Center for Law and Poverty; Akash Kalia, owner of the Palms Inn in Santa Rosa, California; Emily Benfer, co-creator of The Eviction Lab COVID-19 Housing Policy Scorecard at Princeton University; and Delegate Kumar Barve, Maryland state House of Delegates. (all photos via Twitter)