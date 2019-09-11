The White House Sept. 9 announced that the nominations of 17 individuals for various posts have been sent to the Senate, including Indian American Anuraag Singhal for a judge seat in Florida.
Singhal was nominated by President Donald Trump last month to take over for retired James I. Cohn on the U.S. District Judge seat for the Southern District of Florida (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2kFGcX9).
Singhal serves as a Circuit Court judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida, having been appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2011.
Prior to his appointment, Singhal was in private practice in Fort Lauderdale where his practice focused on criminal defense in both the trial courts and courts of appeals.
Early in his career, Singhal served as a prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney.
A Republican, Singhal has been a defense attorney for decades.
He earned his B.A. from Rice University and his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.
