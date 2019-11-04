Indian American attorney Shireen Matthews was among 18 nominations recently sent to the Senate for various posts.
Matthews, of California, was nominated to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of California, replacing retired Barry Ted Moskowitz.
President Donald Trump earlier this year in August announced several judicial and U.S. Marshal nominees, including Matthews.
Matthews, a partner at Jones Day in San Diego, is a former federal prosecutor who now helps companies conduct internal investigations and build, enhance and maintain effective corporate compliance programs. She regularly defends clients before a range of government agencies, including the DOJ, HHS-OIG, EPA and DOD, according to her Jones Day bio.
She has defended a wide variety of white-collar criminal cases involving allegations of bribery of public officials, defense contractor fraud, false claims and healthcare fraud.
Prior to joining Jones Day in 2013, Matthews served as the Criminal Health Care Fraud Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of California.
During that time, she prosecuted violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, criminal false claims and aggravated identity theft. Her success stories include uncovering a multimillion-dollar fraud involving stolen medical equipment from Camp Pendleton, a health care fraud investigation of a hospital CEO, prosecution of wide-ranging contract fraud by a San Diego-based biotech firm, and obtaining one of the largest individual restitution awards for the Social Security trust fund, her bio said.
She also has broad criminal trial experience and has successfully briefed and argued several cases before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
An engaged community leader, Matthews serves as a lawyer representative for the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference and is on the Board of Directors for the San Diego Chapter of the South Asian Bar Association.
She also serves on Jones Day's firmwide Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement Committee and is actively involved in the firm's pro bono initiative to provide legal assistance to veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Matthews earned her B.A., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University and her law degree, cum laude, from Duke University School of Law.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2pbTCfX)
