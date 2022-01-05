President Joe Biden sent nominations Jan. 4 for four Indian Americans to the Senate for confirmation to key posts in the administration.
The four are:
Viquar Ahmad, of Texas, to be Chief Financial Officer, Department of Commerce; as well as an Assistant Secretary of Commerce.
Jainey Kumar Bavishi, of New York, to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere.
Geeta Rao Gupta, of Virginia, to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues.
Arun Venkataraman, of the District of Columbia, to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service.
Ahmad has held multiple leadership roles in the U.S. government over the past two decades, and has served as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives over the past four years.
Bavishi is currently the Director of the Mayor's Office of Climate Resiliency. She is a graduate of Duke University with a master’s from MIT.
Gupta is a Senior Fellow at the United Nations Foundation and Senior Advisor to Co-impact, a global collaborative philanthropy for systems change. While at the U.N. Foundation, she executive founded and served as Executive Director of the 3D Program for Girls and Women.
Venkataraman currently serves in the administration as Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce, advising the department on trade and other international economic matters. The Indian American attorney also served in the Obama administration as the first-ever director of policy at the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.
In addition, the nominations of Mohsin Raza Syed, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Transportation; and Dilawar Syed, of California, to be Deputy Administrator of the Small Business Administration, were also sent.
The nomination of Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador of the United States to India was also submitted.
