The grassroots organization Community Seva raised $300,000 to feed homeless people in the Silicon Valley, at its inaugural gala held Sept. 22 evening at the India Community Center.
Indian American community activist Nathan Ganeshan, who founded Community Seva five years ago after several years of informally providing pizza and sandwiches to homeless people in downtown San Jose, told India-West after the event that he was amazed by the outpouring of support from the community. “The gala was really successful beyond one could imagine. I am still dreaming about the same,” he said.
Community Seva’s volunteers have “grown in number, determination and strength and the event was a way of thanking the small army of dedicated volunteers present as well,” said Ganeshan in a press statement.
An estimated 7,500 people in San Francisco’s wealthy Silicon Valley are chronically homeless, according to data released last year by Santa Clara County. While the numbers of veterans and disabled people who are homeless is decreasing, there is a significant increase in homeless families and youth.
Ganeshan and his volunteers cook breakfast and dinner every weekend, and serve it up at area homeless shelters. Since the organization’s inception, Community Seva has served 65,000 meals at a cost of $2 to $3 per plate. The organization relies on donors to sponsor an entire meal, known as a Seva. Donors occasionally come to cook and serve the meal they have sponsored.
Funds raised at the gala will be used to purchase a van to deliver hot meals, improve a central kitchen facility, fund a pilot project to bring mobile shower services, and to distribute winter blankets and backpacks this winter to homeless people living in shelters and encampments.
Community Seva reached a watershed moment last summer when it opened its first kitchen in San Jose, from which to prepare meals and store food supplies, which were previously stored in volunteers’ homes.
Ganeshan founded Community Seva in 2013 after the San Jose, Calif., city council placed restrictions on serving food to homeless people at parks, citing residents’ concerns that the food distribution attracted more homeless people to the area.
Community Seva was one of 100 non-profit organizations chosen from around the state to be honored in a special ceremony June 6 on the floor of the California state Assembly in Sacramento. Indian American Assembly member Ash Kalra, a Democrat who formerly served on the San Jose City Council, nominated the organization.
Several elected officials attended the inaugural gala Sept. 22, including Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California; Kalra; Assemblymember Kansen Chu, Sunnyvale Mayor Glenn Hendricks, San Jose city council members Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, Sy lvia Arenas, Sergio Jimenez and Johnny Khamis; Sunnyvale city council member Nancy Smith, and Cupertino City Council Member Savita Vaidhyanathan.
Khanna presented a letter of commendation to Ganeshan at the gala.
Indian American community activist Mahesh Nihalani was presented the ‘Tree of Life’ award for his unstinting service on behalf of the organization, according to Gasneshan, who presented him with the award. Several volunteers were also recognized for their service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.