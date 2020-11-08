Eyes Open International, a nonprofit organization focused on combating human trafficking through empowerment, has appointed Vihasi Gandhi as its regional director in the U.S.
Gandhi, who serves as the youngest team member in Eyes Open International, was appointed in August by the organization’s president, Harold D’Souza.
As a regional director, Gandhi is working towards bringing change within the youth of the society and is perhaps a firm devotee that change starts at home, stated a release.
Gandhi was designated to Eyes Open International through her organization, Students Stopping Stigmas. The nonprofit is working towards erasing the stigmas and generalizations that are attached to mental health and engaging individuals to look for help and most importantly, grant esteem to everyone’s unique story.
“EOI is exceptionally dear to her heart because it is something she has experienced and watched first hand and EOI may be a stage where she can serve and be a voice of numerous and make difference in lives and bring around the change within the society,” added the release.
“Trafficking sees no age, color, gender, race, ethnicity, or anything you can think of, it can happen to anyone. Trafficking is a crime committed with the ego, attitude, and indulgence to show one’s power over one’s situation,” said Gandhi. “There are policies set in place to fight such heinous crime but they are not enough unless there is an action against the odds.”
Gandhi continued: “There needs to be stricter policies and rules set in place because policymakers and businesses cannot anticipate the public to do all the work, particularly when the public is insufficiently educated around the genuine nature of the issue. Why am I saying that the public is ineffectively prepared and/or insufficiently educated? Existing campaigns that call on the public to act don’t paint a true picture of the causes and settings of the human trafficking process. The inconvenience isn’t outreach of communication, but rather the messages that are being communicated. Assorted audiences have been reached – experts, school children, faith groups, migrants, and taxi drivers. Be that as it may, the message still comes up short to consider the systemic setting of human trafficking. It centers on wrongdoing committed against a person but overlooks the environment in which this crime was committed.”
