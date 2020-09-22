Home of Hope, a California-based nonprofit organization founded in 1999 by Indian American pathologist Dr. Nilima Sabharwal, nurtures underprivileged, destitute and disabled children in India, providing funding for necessary resources and access to education, mental health, computer skills, vocational training and sports programs. These opportunities make a significant difference in uplifting the lives of mentally and physically handicapped, orphaned and abandoned children. making them self-sustaining members of society, said a press release.
With minimal overhead (it’s entirely volunteer driven) Home of Hope has brought incredible change to the quality of life of over 50,000 of India's youth last year alone.
Now, in its 20th year in service, HOH will be showcasing the impact the nonprofit has made over the years on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in a 40-minute virtual event entitled, “HOH 20:20 Impact.”
“The 20-year journey has indeed been 20:20 for us, the children and the communities that we have served. We are also incredibly proud of the transformational outcome of the programs that has positively affected the lives of 265,000 and more children. Children and adolescents are empowered through education, skill and vocational training, computer job opportunities in collaboration with our partner organizations,” noted Sabharwal in the release, as she thanked HOH donors for their generous support over the years.
Some of the accomplishments for 2019-20 detailed in the press release are: 23,000 kids had access to books, and craft lessons through mobile library; 185 hearing impaired students were able to learn through sign language; 1462 young women learnt tailoring under skill development; 271 girls were certified as beauticians; 60 were trained to become nurses; 377 candidates were trained for patient care; 250 girls played badminton in a rural village of Mijwan, thereby boosting their self-worth and self-respect; 180 children from the slums had after school education and tutoring that laid a strong foundation for higher studies; 10 victims of human trafficking are on their path to bright future by studying medicine, pharma, law, MBA, CPA and vocational courses; 610 Children from impoverished villages and slums had access to top notch K-12 education.
Also, 230 children who were mentally and physically abused had access to counseling, therapy sessions; 865 students are registered to be certified through vocational training/skill development courses; 273 differently abled students and families had professional support, access to therapy and counseling; and 238 differently abled students had an opportunity for vocational training through in-house computer centers.
For the years 2000-20, the press release stated these accomplishments: 234,125 children living in remote villages aged 5-11 years had access to books through mobile library, which helped them improve their reading skills and general knowledge; 6074 children from impoverished villages, rural towns and semi-urban areas had access to top notch K-12 education; 500 girls from remote rural villages had access to structured badminton coaching and playing opportunity in teams, an act that aided in boosting their self-confidence and self-respect; 200-plus students had an opportunity to participate in theater workshops that helped them enact stage plays with powerful social messages; 260 girls from a village where early marriage was the norm, were trained in traditional sewing style that paved the way for a marketplace to sell finished goods and earn fair wages; 1,877 hearing impaired children were taught through sign language. Outreach programs ensured training parents, teachers and students in remote villages; 1,040 differently abled children had access to early care, pre-school and structured curriculum; 1,258 young boys and girls who were physically and mentally abused had consistent and long term access to mental health and counseling; 5,355 children with mild to severe physical and mental impairment had access to counseling, physiotherapy, and parents were trained to attend to children with special needs; 1,385 differently abled students were trained by registering for vocational courses and skills using technology; 14,116 students were trained as beauticians, tailors, nursery school teachers, electricians, patient care assistants under skill training; 1,445 vocational training/skill development courses enabled students to become chefs, nurses, computer technicians, graphic artists, and illustrators; and 753 had access to higher education in law, engineering, MBA, CPA, and 3-year college degree.
In these unprecedented times of the global pandemic, with donors' contributions, HOH has served 317,410 individuals, distributed 326,200 kg. of food, 77,750 face masks and PPEs, said the release.
The registration link for the free Oct. 3 event is: https://hohinc.org/
Zoom Link: HOH 20:20 Impact. Readers may also donate online at www.hohinc.org/donate.html
HOH is a nonprofit organization: Tax ID #94-3342348 sec 501(c)3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.