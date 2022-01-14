Narika, an anti-domestic violence nonprofit organization serving the Indian American and larger South Asian community in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, Jan. 13 announced the appointment of its new executive director, Shailaja Dixit.
“We are incredibly excited for the experience and passion she will bring to Narika, especially as we begin the new year and our 30th year of service to survivors and the community,” said a press release.
Narika was founded in 1992 by a group of immigrant women who identified the need for domestic violence services in the local communities of the Bay Area, its website says.
Dixit takes the helm of Narika after 10-plus years in the field of domestic violence advocacy, management and leadership, noted the release. She was most recently at SAVE (Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments) where she served as community engagement manager, working to mobilize resources, volunteers and local communities to raise awareness and support for the Intimate Partner Violence movement.
Dixit was also instrumental in helping spearhead Project LIGHT, SAVE’s innovative Survivor Leadership and Advocacy Training Program. “Shailaja brings with her a rich and varied work experience, ranging from crisis intervention and direct service to development, community engagement, education and outreach,” added the release.
Dixit is also the co-founder and former executive director of Rewire Community, a local grassroots nonprofit which aims to generate awareness, resources, dialogue and action to break cycles of gender-based violence, especially IPV. Under her leadership, Rewire Community responded to the pandemic by initiating survivor relief assistance funds and care-kits and was recognized as ‘Unsung Heroes’ by state Assemblymember Alex Lee (Assembly District 25) and ‘Champions of Change’ by the Asian Women’s Shelter.
Previously, Dixit held senior positions in corporate market research for 14 years. Responding to the IPV movement, she started her journey as a Narika volunteer and went on to serve as its SEED program manager, client advocate and programs director.
