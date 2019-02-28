Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has launched her own policy group.
The Stand for America group, announced by Haley Feb. 25, is a nonprofit policy advocacy group dedicated to supporting public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture and national security.
Stand for America seeks to engage the American people in support of those policies because an informed and active citizenry is the best way to promote our freedoms and values, according to the website, www.standforamericanow.com.
“America is the greatest nation in the history of the world. That greatness is why generations of people from all over the world have come here legally, including my parents. They reminded my brothers, my sister and me every day just how blessed we were to be born and raised in this country," the Indian American former U.S. official said in a statement on the group's website.
"Growing up in rural South Carolina, I never dreamed I would become our state’s governor. With hard work, determination, and the incredible support of the people of South Carolina, I was blessed to be able to do that. And then I was doubly blessed to serve the nation I love so dearly, as President Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
“My story is proof positive that the American dream is alive and well. America’s greatness comes from our freedom and our values and they must be protected for future generations,” she said.
As UN Ambassador, Haley said she was able to see firsthand the challenges the country faces around the globe — citing Iranian-backed radical Islamic terrorism; communist China; North Korea and its nuclear weapons; Russia with its election meddling; and socialist dictators in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua oppressing their own people.
“At home, our prosperity is challenged by socialist schemes of higher taxes, job-destroying regulations, government-run health care, and unsecure borders," Haley said. "Our government is often held hostage by career politicians who pay more attention to their next election than the next generation. And we have a mass media culture that constantly emphasizes conflict and differences among our fellow citizens rather than what unites us."
Haley stressed that, even though she has entered private life, "I will never stop standing up for America’s freedom and values. We all have a part to play in keeping our country safe, strong, and prosperous.”
The group promises an opportunity for all to achieve the American dream through protection of their security, interests and values.
"Public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security. Stand for America seeks to engage the American people in support of those policies because an informed and active citizenry is the best way to promote our freedoms and values," the website says.
More information about the group can be found by visiting standforamericanow.com.
Haley was also in the news Feb. 25 as she spoke out against the U.S. giving aid to Pakistan.
The former ambassador said in an op-ed piece that, "In 2017, Pakistan received nearly $1 billion in U.S. foreign aid, the sixth most of any country. Much of the aid went to the Pakistani military. Some went for road, highway and energy projects to assist the Pakistani people."
"On all key votes at the UN, Pakistan opposed the American position 76 percent of the time," she continued in the piece. "Much more troubling, Pakistan also has a long history of harboring terrorists who have killed U.S. troops in Afghanistan."
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that Haley Feb. 26 has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors at Boeing Co.
The company said in a news release that Haley will be up for election at its annual shareholder meeting April 29.
As the former governor of South Carolina, where she fought attempts by unions to represent workers at the plant where the Chicago-based company assembles its Boeing 787 jetliners. She said that companies in her state take care of workers, and unions aren’t needed.
In 2017, Boeing workers in North Charleston voted about 3-to-1 against representation by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a resounding setback for unions that have long hoped to make inroads in the South.
Boeing did not say whether Haley will replace a current director or will expand the board. A spokesman said the company would disclose more details when it files a proxy statement next month.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Feb. 26 that the company will benefit from Haley’s combination of diplomatic, government and business experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.