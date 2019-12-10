At a Nov. 17 event in Somerset, New Jersey, a new nonprofit foundation was launched to help India’s rural and tribal poor.
“Support New India” was launched by Indian American community activist from North Carolina Gautam Patel, with the help of four other community activists from the U.S., Piyush Patel and Hitesh Bhatt of New Jersey, Kiran Patel of Pennsylvania, and Nimish Bhatt of North Carolina.
The launch event was attended and supported by more than 300 people including community leaders, activists, and business entrepreneurs and professionals, according to a news release.
The mission, objectives and goals of this organization will focus on key groups such as women, youth, tourism, and healthcare services for the needy, clothes drives, issues of interest to Indian Americans, education, and disaster relief, the release said.
The foundation’s main objective is to help poor people in the rural and tribal areas in India where social, economic, basic health care and needs of daily living are a constant challenge due to issues of affordability and scarcity of resources, it said.
In India, with a population of billion plus and so many logistical issues, it’s not possible for the government to reach out effectively to all, and initiatives like these can make a huge difference to bringing about positive changes and a better living for people in the rural and tribal areas of India, which can ultimately bring India to the top of the developed nations under the current administration, according to the release.
The women cell under the leadership of Deepti Suresh Jani will focus on women empowerment and support handy craft; a physician’s cell under the leadership of Dr. Brijesh Patel will focus on child health care need where vaccinations, infectious diseases and other screenings will be provided by the team of doctors one or two times per year; and the youth cell under the leadership of Vivek Patel will primarily focus on the Clean India-Healthy India concept by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release said.
Naresh Bhakta will lead a motelier cell where he will promote tourism, especially for younger generation, who may be hesitant to visit India due to misconceptions and myths, it said.
More details about the projects in India can be found by visiting www.supportnewindia.org.
