The Interfaith Group of Seattle and Srijan Chakraborty were among the award recipients doled out by the North Urban Human Services Alliance at a recent event held in Seattle, Washington.
The event was created to honor the groups and personalities of the greater Seattle area who are involved in humanity-related work, NUHSA said.
The NUHSA’s mission is to advocate and support health and human services. The goals are cooperation, coordination and collaboration among providers, funders and the community to enhance resources and ability to respond to critical needs in the community, the alliance said.
Judy Parsons is a dedicated volunteer and was honored for the health and well-being of citizens. Indian American Srijan Chakraborty was selected to be honored his hunger intervention program.
Additionally, the team of the KBIG interfaith group was honored for outstanding services for housing for the poor and to stop human trafficking and other elderly related issues. This group comprises various faith churches and temples of the area.
The Sikh Center of Seattle Bothell has also been participating in the group for the last three years through their representative, Harjinder Pal Sandhawalia. King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski in his thank-you address assured all help to NUHSA for its future programs, the release said.
