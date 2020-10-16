A federal district court in Sacramento, California, Oct. 9 dismissed an indictment filed in 2018 against neurologist Dr. Firdos Sheikh.
The case against Sheikh, a prominent Indian American neurologist who had been charged with forced labor, was widely covered by news outlets in Sacramento, with the doctor and her counsel, from the start, vigorously maintaining her innocence.
Recently, the court considered a motion to dismiss the case on the basis that the government’s two-year failure to disclose exculpatory material supporting Sheikh’s innocence delayed her case significantly, pushing it into the COVID-19 pandemic, and depriving her of her constitutional and statutory right to a speedy trial, according to a press release.
In dismissing the case, the court noted that, “Given the evidence presented in previous motions, the court can well understand the basis for defendant’s righteous frustration over not being able to have her case heard and decided when it could have.”
Said Sheikh in a statement: “This entire prosecution has been a nightmare for me and my family. I have been trying to plead my innocence for years and I am thankful the court dismissed the case.”
The court found that it could have continued the trial date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as other courts have, but chose to not continue Sheikh’s case because continuing the case would not serve the ends of justice, according to the release.
“The court thoughtfully weighed the interest of Dr. Sheikh and the public and came to the only fair conclusion. It is more important now than ever for prosecutors to set priorities, examine evidence carefully, and pursue only righteous cases,” Yasin M. Almadani, counsel for Sheikh and a former federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of California, said in a statement.
“In this case, the court found that the government had not disclosed exculpatory evidence showing significant weaknesses in its case. Dr. Sheikh is an honest, hard-working woman who should never have been prosecuted,” Almadani added.
In its ruling, the court praised the American federal justice system as “the envy of the world,” and recognized its obligation “to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens it orders” to jury service, the release said.
The court’s order brought to light the multitude of issues courts currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how each court must assess each case independently to determine what justice dictates.
Sheikh’s dismissal appears to be a unique situation precipitated by the government’s delay in producing evidence supporting Sheikh’s innocence, the release said.
