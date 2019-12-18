SANTA CLARA, California — Over 200 Indian Americans gathered in Civic Center Park here Dec. 15 to protest India’s new Citizenship Amendment Bill, which excludes Muslims living illegally in India from being able to obtain citizenship.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, including Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, but not Muslims. The measure was passed by the Lok Sabha Dec. 9 and by the Rajya Sabha Dec. 11.
“The Citizenship Amendment Bill passed this week foretells a fatal blow to a secular society in India,” warned Arvin Valmuci of Organization for Minorities of India. “CAB opens the door for a full-scale persecution of all minorities in India.
“It will soon be followed by a national law banning religious conversion, which will impact Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, and all others as it outlaws religious freedom,” he said.
In a press release, OfMI paraphrased a statement by the international organization Human Rights Watch, which said the law “discriminates on religious grounds in violation of international law.”
On Dec. 9, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom stated, “CAB enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion.” The group has asked for sanctions against India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee also spoke out against CAB, stating, “Religious pluralism is central to the foundations of both India and the United States and is one of our core shared values. Any religious test for citizenship undermines this most basic democratic tenet.”
On Dec. 13, the United Nations Human Rights Office denounced the bill as “fundamentally discriminatory.”
“These fascist forces who are trying to break India on the basis of religion need to be stopped,” Ahsan Khan, president of Indian American Muslim Council, told protestors in Santa Clara.
Navjot Kaur, who works with persecuted refugees, said: “The world is progressing and India is going backwards. Whatever our forefathers achieved by getting rid of the colonizers, they are bringing everything back.” She compared her experience growing up in Punjab to the current situation in Kashmir. “Everything was banned,” she said. “Reporters, journalism, everything was banned. We as children were trained to just restrict ourselves in the house. Being a seven-year-old, the first political term I learned was ‘curfew’.”
Separately, several Indian Americans with roots in Assam held a peaceful demonstration Dec. 17 in front of San Francisco’s City Hall.
“The people of Assam are currently going through a crisis due to the newly passed bill which allows India to permanently legalize the illegal migrants from neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, based on religion,” said Saswatee Chatterjee, one of the organizers of the event.
Assam is the epicenter of the movement against the bill. Many Assamese believe the bill will dilute the unique culture of the northeastern state.
