A task force has been created to explore ways to reopen federal courthouses in the Northern District of Illinois, whose members include Indian American U.S. District Judge Manish Shah.
The task force – chaired by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly and including U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox; U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr.; and Thomas G. Bruton, clerk of the U.S. District Court – will look to find ways to reopen while protecting people from COVID-19, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer announced May 25, according to a Chicago Daily Law Bulletin report.
In a video message posted on the district court’s website, Pallmeyer said the task force is charged with planning “for the safe resumption of operations” at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago and the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford, the report said.
Pallmeyer said task force members have already made progress.
They have conferred with public officials and studied guidance on safely operating in public spaces and office buildings, she said, the report added.
The guidance, she said, addresses matters ranging from screening visitors to the right way to clean, it said.
But there is still work to do, Pallmeyer continued.
Among the changes will be a halt to routinely conducting proceedings in criminal cases in the courthouses, Pallmeyer said, according to the Bulletin.
Because of the difficulties transporting detainees to the courthouse, she said, almost all proceedings will be conducted on the filings or by telephone or videoconference, the report said.
The task force also is examining how jury trials can be conducted safely using social distancing so participants will not be exposed to the coronavirus, Pallmeyer noted in the report.
However, she said, members of the bench and bar will have to keep more distance between themselves, according to the report.
Pallmeyer in the report said she hopes the empty courthouses fill up soon.
“I pledge to you that our court will move in the safest possible manner to allow as much of our traditional courtroom interaction to return as soon as possible,” she said.
“We will do this in a responsible, thoughtful manner, relying on the facts, medical evidence and wise counsel from leading experts.”
Even though the courthouses have been largely closed since the middle of March, Pallmeyer said, the federal court has been busy, the report added.
More than 1,350 lawsuits and more than 7,000 motions have been filed, she said, and judges have entered more than 34,000 orders, the report said.
Shah is a federal judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
Prior to joining the court, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois. On Sept. 19, 2013, he was nominated by President Barack Obama to a seat on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The United States Senate confirmed Shah on April 30, 2014, on a vote of 95-0.
Shah earned his B.A., with honors and distinction, from Stanford University in 1994 and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago School of Law.
