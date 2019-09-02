NORWALK, Calif. – Vinender Kanda, an Indian American realtor who had his license suspended in 2004, was caught in a sting operation organized by local television channel Fox 11, while posing as the assistant to a successful downtown Los Angeles realtor, Art Avaness, and allegedly making off with some of the funds.
Avaness, who is a broker with Remax Tri-City Los Angeles, told India-West that while the clip had aired Aug. 28, the sting and filming had taken place Aug.16. He said red flags went off when he began getting calls from random people saying that they had spoken to his assistant about a listing in the city of Norwalk.
The realtor was surprised as he neither had a listing nor an assistant in the area, he said. Digging into it a bit further, Avaness found properties listed on Craigslist with his name but with someone else’s email and phone number, he told India-West.
Kanda had apparently shown a Christy Tuiotimarimer a house in Buena Park twice. Happy with it, she told Fox 11 that Kanda had her fill out a fake rental application with all her information and asked her for over $5,000 as security deposit, in cash.
In the past, Avaness told India-West, this had worked for Kanda as he would allegedly take the deposits and disappear. People would then go on the web to find Avaness, since Kanda told them he was his assistant, and make angry phone calls to him.
When Tuiotimarimer called Avaness about the leasing of the three-bedroom, two-bath property in Buena Park, and concerned about cash dealings and not leaving a paper trail, he asked if she was willing to participate in a sting. The woman agreed and Avaness worked with Fox 11 to set up the sting operation.
Cameras in tow, Avaness with a Fox 11 team reached the property in Buena Park where Kanda had handed over the key to Tuiotimarimer and was presumably hoping to get cash from her.
His Honda Accord parked in the driveway with his two daughters in it, Kanda was inside the house when Avaness arrived with Fox 11.
Seemingly trapped, in the video Kanda can be seen panicking and saying, “I am not doing anything wrong.” But he fled the scene leaving behind the key to the house.
Avaness said his motive of taking on the situation was not only to protect his reputation but, he told India-West, “I also wanted to put a light on these kinds of scams.” He added, “People need to search for a local realtor and make sure they go to a professional.”
Meanwhile, the owners of the Buena Park house told Fox 11 they had no idea who Kanda was or how he got the key to the property.
When India-West tried reaching Kanda, who lives in Norwalk, an upset family member said that he was looking for legal advice before he would make any comments. The family member said that Kanda told them he had himself been scammed, saying that a friend had said that if he were able to show the property and get it rented out, he would get $100 as payment. Kanda works in a warehouse in Santa Fe Springs and thought this would be additional income. He claimed to the family that this was the first property he had shown to a customer.
The family source also said they believed there was no police case registered against Kanda.
