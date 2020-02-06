Annrose Jerry, a Minnesota native and Notre Dame University student, who had been missing for several days, was found dead at Saint Mary’s Lake Jan. 24 in Notre Dame, Indiana, according to multiple news outlets.
Jerry’s body was found in the on-campus lake around 11:15 a.m. and recovered nearly an hour later, reports said.
St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann said an external examination revealed no apparent signs of trauma, according to reports.
After pursuing many leads since Jerry's disappearance, police were led to Saint Mary's Lake, not far from where she was last seen the night of Jan. 21 at Coleman-Morse Hall, WNDU.com reported.
Notre Dame sent out an alert about the 21-year-old Indian American student at around 7 p.m. Jan. 23, and a Silver Alert was issued later that evening, the report said.
Jerry was in science professor Phil McCown's Intro to Biochemistry class not too long ago.
"Devastated. Very saddened. ... She was one of the best students in my class, actually," McCown told WNDU.
McCown added Jerry went the extra mile and cared about her studies.
"She was a very bubbly individual. She always showed up to class, even to my optional sections. ... It is a sign that somebody cares," McCown told the media outlet.
Jerry was set to graduate this year and hoped to go to dental school and help children with autism. She went to high school in Blaine, Minnesota, and her family currently lives in Oceanside, California, according to the report.
An autopsy had been scheduled, though the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma, reports said.
The Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, offered his condolences and prayers to the family of Jerry.
“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” he said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”
Jerry had been missing since the evening of Jan. 21, and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her.
