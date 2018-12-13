CHICAGO – The National Rifle Association will remove an image of Chicago’s famous bean-shaped sculpture from a video advertisement, ending a legal dispute that began after the artist sued for copyright infringement, according to statements from both sides.
British Indian artist Anish Kapoor said he’s “pleased to declare victory over the NRA,” the Chicago Tribune reported.
Kapoor filed a lawsuit in June over the NRA’s use of the Cloud Gate sculpture in a video released in April 2017. An image of the sculpture appears as NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch talks about former President Barack Obama.
The lawsuit argued that while tourists are allowed to photograph the sculpture, Kapoor owns the copyright to commercial images and didn’t give the NRA permission to use it. Kapoor sought to have the image removed from the video, along with damages for copyright infringement.
“This is a victory not just in defense of the copyright of my work, but it is also a declaration that we stand with those who oppose gun violence in America and elsewhere,” Kapoor said.
NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam characterized the lawsuit as “baseless,” but said that the organization will remove the “fleeting image of Cloud Gate’’ from the video.
“The NRA paid Kapoor nothing,” Arulanandam said in regards to the damages Kapoor sought in the lawsuit.
The organization has previously said that “The Clenched Fist of Truth” video, which is also known as “The Violence of Lies,” aims to prevent violence.
