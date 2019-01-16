Telecom wiz Sam Pltroda (right), Canadian Member of Parliament Ruby Dhalla (center) and Managing Director, EMKE group and Vice Chairman, NORK Roots, Yusuff Ali (left), talk during the opening ceremony of the 12th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2014 (Overseas Indian Conference) in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2014. (Raveendran/AFP/Getty Images)