Lehigh University Feb. 12 announced that Prof. Ganesh Balasubramanian was the recipient of a National Science Foundation CAREER Award.
The university reports that Balasubramanian, a P.C. Rossin Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics, received a grant from the National Science Foundation for his proposal to build a predictive framework to manufacture multi-principal element alloys and engineer surfaces with their coatings.
The NSF CAREER program is considered one of the more prestigious awards granted by the NSF.
They are awarded annually in support of junior faculty members across the U.S. who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through outstanding research, excellent education, and the integration of education and research. Each award provides stable support at the level of approximately $500,000 for a five-year period, the university said.
“The general paradigm in manufacturing has been build, test, repeat,” Balasubramanian said in a statement. “With this proposal, we’re adding a layer so that the process becomes predict, build, test, repeat. Before you actually build anything, you’re predicting what-if conditions for the process based on data from simulations and experiments. You can then use that information to guide and streamline the manufacturing process,” the Indian American added.
Balasubramanian and his team will be applying this paradigm shift to the manufacture of multi-principal element alloys. MPEAs are a new class of materials that are generally composed of five or more metals of equal proportion—unlike conventional alloys such as steel, which is mostly made of iron, according to the university.
Preliminary studies have demonstrated that MPEAs have superior mechanical strength and hardness, making them ideal as a protective coating on components like turbine blades, medical implants, ship surfaces, and aerospace parts, it said.
“Those are all things that have to be strong and resist wear, corrosion, and extreme temperatures,” he added. “For example, let’s say a component on a space vehicle cracks or disintegrates under the thermal stress it experiences upon reentry. You could replace that material with something that could better withstand high temperatures, but then you’d be adding weight, and you don’t want to do that. Ideally, you want to add something to the surface of that component that protects it while retaining the properties of the material beneath it.”
Balasubramanian’s CAREER award supports the collection of data that will help guide the manufacturing process of these alloys.
