The University of Arkansas Sept. 10 announced that assistant professor of biomedical engineering Narasimhan Rajaram received a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Award, or CAREER, grant.
The five-year, $500,000 grant will allow Rajaram to dive deeply into the root of radiation resistance in tumors.
Rajaram's research centers on head and neck cancer, but the idea has broad implications. If researchers can understand why some tumors become radiation-resistant and others don't, they might be able to switch patients with resistant tumors to other radiation treatment strategies earlier and potentially improve the effectiveness and efficiency of cancer treatments, according to the university report.
"Radiation therapy has advanced quite a lot these days," Rajaram said. "Now, it is pretty focused, and you can spare a lot of normal tissue. But, for example, with head and neck cancer, radiation has strong effects on normal tissue, such as the salivary glands."
The research could also help doctors provide more appropriate doses of radiation, potentially reducing or avoiding damage to normal tissue, Rajaram said in the report.
That's why Rajaram and his team are working to identify a way to tell which tumors will respond to radiation treatment and which ones will not, it said.
They hope to do that by building an instrument that can look at a tumor's oxygen supply, how that oxygen is being used and what that means for the cell's metabolism.
"We believe there is a metabolic link that can help us understand why tumors become radiation resistant," Rajaram said.
"For a long time, conventional thinking was that the more hypoxic (low-oxygen) a tumor is, the more resistant it is. For radiation therapy to work, you need oxygen. In the presence of oxygen, radiation causes irreversible DNA damage, which is why there is so much damage to normal tissue exposed to radiation. In the absence of oxygen, cancer cells have a way of repairing DNA damage."
"More recently, there is evidence from our lab and other labs that even if certain cancer cells are provided lots of oxygen, they don't necessarily wind up responding to treatment. They seem to be modifying their metabolic profile to avoid DNA damage. So, it could be well-oxygenated and you might draw the wrong conclusion about whether the tumor would respond to radiation therapy," the Indian American notes.
The primary oxygen carrier in the body is hemoglobin within blood vessels. Rajaram is working to build a microscope that can quantify oxygen supply within tumor blood vessels by imaging hemoglobin and simultaneously visualize the metabolism of cells adjacent to the vessels.
"We believe that what we learn here can eventually be packaged into something clinically translatable, a new technology that can help clinicians better understand why tumors respond to radiation," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.