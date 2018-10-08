Pennsylvania State University Sept. 25 announced that assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering Saurabh Basu has received $260,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation.
The NSF funds will be used by Basu to improve the reliability of 3D-printed parts that are operated under extreme stress, the university said.
“Hybrid-Compatible Deformation Processing of Performance Critical Components” is a three-year collaborative research project that focuses on bettering the structural integrity of metal parts made using additive manufacturing that are used in U.S. aerospace, defense and energy applications, it said.
Additive manufacturing is already used by a variety of industries in a number of different applications worldwide; however, it is far from perfect or practical for a number of industries, the university added.
“Part of the reason it is challenging is because it’s a slow process and if you try to speed it up, the physics of the process kind of go out of control. You end up with defects and tiny holes that are engrained in the part you are making,” said Basu in a statement. “This project basically adds a layer of conventional plastic deformation to seal those holes up during the manufacturing process so you don’t have to go back and fix them in post-processing,” the Indian American professor added.
Basu’s research is of particular interest for those companies, and the U.S. military, that require equipment to undergo an enormous amount of stress — whether it be part of a wind turbine for energy or an engine designed to go under water or into space, it added.
