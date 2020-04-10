The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation last month announced its 32nd annual class of Coca-Cola Scholars, with dozens of Indian American high schoolers among the 150 students named.
The 150 high school seniors will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a family of more than 6,300 alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world, a news release said.
Among the three dozen Indian Americans named as 2020 Coke Scholars were Parth Amin of Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies in Reseda, California; Vijay Anne of B Reed Henderson High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania; Divjot Bedi of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Tech in Alexandria, Virginia; Akhila Boda of Columbus, Ohio-based Metro Early College High School; Jayendra Chauhan of Rock Canyon High School in Littleton, Colorado; Sanmati Choudhary of Farmington High School in Farmington, Connecticut; Neil Deshmukh of Moravian Academy in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Neha Devineni of Atlanta, Georgia-based Riverwood International Charter School; Archika Dogra of Bellevue, Washington-based Interlake High School; Ananya Ganesh of Atlanta-based The Westminster Schools; and Kiran Ganga of Palm Harbor, Florida-based Palm Harbor University High School.
Also named 2020 Coca-Cola Scholars were Shivani Gollapudi of Independence High School in Frisco, Texas; Kyla Guru of Deerfield (Illinois) High School; Anisha Holla of Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas; Annika Huprikar of Deerfield High School in Illinois; Siddharth Jain of Shelton High School in Shelton, Connecticut; Aarthi Koripelly of Barrington Community High School in Barrington, Illinois; Akash Krishnan of Davidson Academy in Reno, Nevada; Rohan Krishnan of Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts; Adithya Kumar of Austin, Texas-based Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School; Justin Kuncheria of Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois; and Phillip Mathew of Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Also named scholars were Kiran Mohan of Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Illinois; Arundathi Nair of Laramie (Wyoming) High School; Ayush Noori of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire; Thenuri Pothewela of Port Richmond High School of Staten Island, New York; Adithi Raghavan of International Community School in Kirkland, Washington; Ritvik Ramakrishnan of Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas; Keshav Ramji of Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, New York; Aryaman Sharma of West Fargo Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota; Samia Sheikh of Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Savitha Srinivasan of Interlake High School in Bellevue, Washington; Priya Thelapurath of Bentonville West High School of Centerton, Arkansas; Cameron Thomas of Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science of Columbus, Mississippi; Maaz Usmani of Walnut Hills High School of Cincinnati, Ohio; Eshaan Vakil of Ed W. Clark High School of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Karina Vasudeva of Bethesda (Maryland) Chevy Chase High School.
Less than 1/6th of 1 percent of applicants were chosen to receive this extremely competitive award.
These 150 students, who were selected from an initial pool of 93,075 applications from across the country, not only exemplify superior leadership, service, and academics – they are change agents, positively affecting others in their communities, the foundation said.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States, it said.
With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years, the release said.
In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new class of Coca-Cola Scholars have been welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world.
Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together, the release said.
